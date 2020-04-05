Ex-Governor raises alarm over Facebook account in his name seeking to dupe Nigerians

By
The Eagle Online
-

A former Governor of Kwara State, AbdulFatah Ahmed, has raised the alarm over the opening of an unauthorised Facebook account in his name.
The ex-Governor raised the alarm in a statement on Saturday.
Ahmed said the fake Facebook account was impersonating him and offering to empower people.
In a post on his official Facebook account, the former governor told Nigerians not to fall for the empowerment scam.
He wrote:
Dear all,
Someone is trying to dupe unsuspecting members of the public by impersonating me with a fake Facebook account (https://www.facebook.com/abdulfatah.ahmed.336).
I have neither offered nor authorised any empowerment. Do not fall for this scam. Facebook and the security agencies have been notified.
Please stay at home and keep safe.

