Ex-Governor, Adebayo, visits Oyebanji, commends achievements in 200 days

The first civilian Governor of Ekiti, Otunba Niyi Adebayo has commended Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his efforts at raising the bar of governance in the state through his remarkable achievements in just 200 days as Governor.

Otunba Adebayo, during a courtesy visit to the Governor in his office in Ado-Ekiti Thursday commended him for the remarkable transformation he had brought to the state in all sectors.

He prayed for the Governor for more wisdom and energy to go far in his drive to reposition the state for veritable development.

The immediate past Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, who could not hold back his joy at seeing his mentee on the governorship seat, said he felt happy and fulfilled witnessing the Biodun Oyebanji administration.

While noting the stress that goes with the governorship job, Adebayo urged the Governor to continue with the good works noting that posterity would judge him rightly.

“It is a pleasure for me to be here today, it brings great joy and happiness, I feel highly emotional to sit down here in your office today. For me, it is more than a dream come through and I thank God for this manifestation.

“I will continue to pray for you, I know what this job entails. I know what it takes out of people, your family life, your private life and I pray that God will continue to give you strength, because, already, with what you have been doing, it is obvious that God is with You.

“The landmark achievements you have recorded in the 200 days that you have been in office point to the fact that God is with you. It is my prayer that God will continue to give you the strength, courage, and wisdom to be able to lead the state to the desired land. It is a job that can never be completely done, but I have no doubt in my mind with the way you have started, that you will go far”. He said.

In his remarks, Governor Oyebanji thanked his former boss for the visit as he appreciated him for his mentorship, spanning close to 30 years, having worked in various capacities under the tutelage of Otunba Adebayo.

Oyebanji, who moved through the rank of Special Assistant, to Special Adviser and lastly, the Chief of Staff under the Adebayo administration between 1999 and 2903, said he learnt the rudiment of governance from the former Governor, whom he said gave him the right grooming.

He assured the former Governor he would continue to uphold the virtue of honesty, humility, compassion, hard working, and attention to detail which he learned from him and promised to continue to make him proud.

Oyebanji used the opportunity to express appreciation to Otunba Adebayo on behalf of the government and people of the state for his support for Ekiti during his tenure as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment which brought remarkable development to the state in that sector.

“Your Excellency, I will start on a note of appreciation, I thank you for all that you have done for me, I count myself lucky, thank you for your mentorship, thank you for polishing the rough engines in me, thank you for correcting me in love. I am nothing without you, I now have a clear understanding of some of the decisions you took about me when you were Governor.

“I was the youngest member of EXCO in your tenure, for three years, I had three different appointments, I started as Special Assistant, Legislative Affairs, and after a year, you made me a Special Adviser and brought me to EXCO and I was the youngest, and before I left, you gave me Chief of Staff and in and out of government, you’ve been playing this fatherly role” he stated.