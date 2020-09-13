Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have arrested Abu Dan-Tabawa, an ally of former Governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, after allegedly holding a secret meeting with bandits in Gusau, the state capital.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Zamfara State Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement on Sunday.

Shehu said Dan-Tabawa was arrested along with 17 other suspects.

He said: “The arrest was an intelligent driven and proactive action by the state police command to prevent a possible breach of public peace and ensure that the state continues to enjoy the relative peace that is been enjoying in the recent time.

“The arrest was carried out in the overall interest of public peace, public security and public safety.

“The Command wishes to warn all citizens of the state in respective of their political affiliation, their status or their standing in the society to desist from actions that are inimical to the safety and security of the citizens of the state.”