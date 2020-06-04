A former Governor of Old Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Olumilua, is dead.

He was 80 years old.

Olumilua is also the father of the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua.

Muyiwa, while confirming his father’s death, in Ado Ekiti, said the former governor died in the early hours of Thursday.

He said: “I can confirm to you that it is true that Baba died today (Thursday) around 3am.

“We thank God that he lived a good and worthy life and we are proud of his personality and achievements while alive.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olumilua had been battling some illnesses, associated with old age, before his eventual death.

He served as state governor from January 1992 to November 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party, during which another late Governor, Olusegun Agagu, was his deputy.

His tenure as Governor was, however, truncated along with others nationwide when retired General Sani Abacha-led military administration came into power.

Olumilua, who hailed from Ikere Ekiti, was appointed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Ekiti State University by Governir Kayode Fayemi during his first tenure in Office.