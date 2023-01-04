Ex-Gov. Ohakim speaks on those who attacked him, killed his police details

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, has given details of the attack on him and his convoy by gunmen at Oriagu, Ehime Mbano area of the state.

The ex-Governor spoke on Tuesday on the attack which left the driver of his back up vehicle and three policemen dead.

Ohakim said from the mode of attack, it was obvious that the attackers were not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, but professionals who operated in a brand new BMW-5 series.

The former Governor, who had his son and daughter with him during the attack, said: “We were driving between Isiala Mbano, and Ehime Mbano.

“The criminals blocked us at Umualumaku.

“They attacked us from behind and were firing at our vehicles consistently.

“I thought I was a dead man, and I was with two of my children: My son and daughter.

“What saved me was the bulletproof vehicle.

“That I am alive today is by the special grace of God and the bulletproof vehicle.

“But unfortunately for me, they killed four of our boys, including the driver.

“Yes, we lost four of the boys and I am devastated.

“How could that be?

“What crime did they commit?”

Ohakim said even when his own driver managed to escape from the scene, the assailants pursued the vehicle.

He added: “They pursued us and continued firing at our tyres.

“Luckily, the vehicle has what is called run-on flat tyres in which you can continue driving even after a puncture.

“So, even when they shot at the tyres, hoping to immobilise us, the vehicle continued moving.

“If they were ordinary tyres and the vehicle had stopped, they would have finished us.

“But the tyres held on until we got back home.

“We drove for about 20 minutes before we got home.

“That was the saving grace.

“The driver, who manifested tremendous level of driving skill, kept manoeuvring until he lost them at a junction when he went right and not knowing where we had gone, they headed the other direction on the road to Umuahia.

“We then turned and went back to my house.

“We were there when Imo Government House sent reinforcement from Owerri, who brought the corpses of my security people.”

On the attackers, Ohakim said: “This goes beyond the IPOB, I must say.

“These are professionals, well-trained.

“They are not ordinary people.

“They were driving a blue colour BMW 5 series car, brand new.

“They came to kill me.”