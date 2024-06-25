Ex-Gov. Obiano speaks on ‘ownership’ new building in Delta 

A former Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has spoken out on his reported ownership of a new building in Asaba, Delta State that has been trending on social media since the early hours of Monday.

The ex-governor spoke in a statement issued by his Chief Publicist, Tony Nezianya, made available to The Eagle Online.

‘”This is the hallmark of detractors out there to embarrass me and what I stand for,” Nezianya quoted Obiano to have stated.

He added: “I do not own such a property, and I have no plans either now or in the future for such a property.

“I do not have knowledge of this property.

“I am not in any way connected to it.

“This can become a disservice to claim a property belonging to someone else.

“It is baffling that someone sits at home to conjure this blatant falsehood just to cast aspersions at an innocent fellow.”