Ex-Gov. Ihedioha loses mother, Buhari condoles him

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to a former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, whose mother, Dorothy Ihedioha, passed away on Thursday.

This was contained in a message to the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives issued by the President’s media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Saturday in Abuja.

Buhari said: “I would like to express my deepest condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. May her soul rest in peace.

“The late Dame Dorothy Ihedioha was an example of simplicity and a meaningful life.

“Her devotion to values and strong faith in God in all situations is a rare occurrence.

“Please accept the nation’s condolences on this irreparable loss.”