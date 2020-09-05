A former Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has won the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District bye-election scheduled for October 31.

Dickson emerged victorious at the primaries held on Saturday.

The Returning Officer of the primaries, Nicholas Obhiseh, declared Dickson winner of the election held on at Sagbama, headquarters of Bayelsa West Senatorial District.

Obhiseh said: “I hereby declare Seriake Dickson winner of this special primary election for the Bayelsa West Senatorial District.”

The former governor was the only aspirant in the exercise, but as required by the law, he had to go through the voting.

Dickson said after he was declared winner: “I am a proponent of the zoning.

“This will make Sagbama and Ekeremor become more united in the interest of posterity.

“I will spearhead it.

“We will defeat those who are working against the interest of the Ijaw nation.

“After the primaries, there should be Operation Deliver Your Unit, Ward, Your Community.”