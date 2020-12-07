The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State and Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate for Bayelsa West Senatorial District by-election, Hon. henry Seriake Dickson, has been declared the winner.

The election held on Saturday, with Dickson declared winner on Sunday.

He polled 115,257 votes to defeat a former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Peremonowei Ebebi of the All Progressive Congress, who polled 17,541 votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the election and Dean of the Faculty of Humanity, Federal University of Otuoke, Prof. Ekechukwe Okeke, announced the result and declared Dickson the winner.