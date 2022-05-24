Ex-Gov. Dankwambo picks PDP Gombe North Senatorial ticket

Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Gombe State Governor, has picked the Gombe North Senatorial District seat ticket to contest in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in the State.

The former Governor picked the ticket at the primaries of the PDP on Monday ahead of the 2023 general election.

Malam Habu Zarma, who was the Returning Officer, said Dankwambo picked the ticket following the withdrawal of the other two contestants: Bayero Nafada, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives; and Hamma Saleh, a businessman.

The primary election was conducted at Gombe North Senatorial District, Malam-Sidi Kwami Local Government Area, which witnessed large turnout of supporters of all the aspirants.

Dankwambo is seeking to replace Saidu Alkali, the incumbent Senator representing the District.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Jamilu Gwamna, who is a PDP governorship aspirant, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll, describing it as free, fair and credible.

Gwamma said that based on the outcome of the elections so far, there were indications that the remaining elections would be conducted in a free and fair manner.

The News Agency Nigeria reports that Gombe North Senatorial District consists of five LGAs: Gombe, Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada.

NAN also reports that 144 delegates affirmed the candidature of Dankwambo.