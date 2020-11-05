Former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has commiserated with the people of Ijara Isin over the death of the Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ominiyi Banigbe Atobatele Oyebimpe II.

In a Twitter message, ex-Governor Ahmed expressed sadness over the late monarch’s passing and condoled the community over this “major loss”.

He urged the community to be consoled in the knowledge that the late Olusin was a worthy leader who was deeply committed to the Ijara Isin’s growth and its people’s prosperity.

Ahmed prayed for the late Oba’s repose and asked God to strengthen those he left behind.

He tweeted: “I am saddened by the death of Olusin of Ijara Isin, Oba Ominiyi Banigbe Atobatele Oyebimpe II.

“His passing is indeed a significant loss.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to late Oba Oyebimpe II’s family and the people of Ijara Isin on this sad occurrence.

“The late Olusin was a worthy ruler.

“He was deeply committed to Ijara Isin, and its people’s growth.

“My prayers are for his repose and that God strengthens those he left behind.”