A former Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has consoled the Kamaldeen family on the death of leading Islamic cleric and former Permanent Secretary, Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen.

In his condolence following Khalifa Kamaldeen’s passage on Friday, Alhaji Ahmed urged the Kamaldeen family and the Adabiyya Islamic movement to take solace in the fact that the departed scion was an exemplary man who upheld the legacy of his late father, Sheikh Mohammed Kamaldeen, in Islamic and Quranic education.

“I offer my deepest sympathies to the Kamaldeen family, and the Adabiyya movement on the sad loss of Khalifa Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen, a great man. I share your pain and ask Allah to comfort you in the difficult days ahead. May Allah elevate the Khalifa to the rank of the favoured in Aljanah and forgive his earthly infractions,” said ex-Governor Ahmed in a statement by his spokesperson, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.