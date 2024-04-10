Ex-First Lady’s school bags Cambridge certification

A privately-owned school in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Hope High (British) International School, has received Cambridge recognition and certification as an international centre of academic excellence.

The school was established in 2012 by the wife of the first Governor of Ebonyi State, Eunice Ukamaka Egwu.

It has Creche, Nursery, Primary and Secondary sections with residential facilities.

Presenting the certificate to the school Board during her meeting held Monday at the School’s Boardroom, the head of Schools in the establishment, Chinonso Anthony, stated that the prestigious certificate was given to the school after duly satisfying all requirements for its award.

Briefing newsmen, Anthony explained that the certificate would henceforth reposition the school to run a full British International School curriculum, which would prepare the pupils and students to align properly in any part of the world while enjoying the benefits of academic exchange.

She enumerated that the school has within the last few years won many national and international accolades and enviable positions in both senior and junior academic, sporting and other competitions, including three gold, two silver and four bronze medals with several certificates of recognition in the African-English Olympia competitions.

She added that the school has also gotten an award certificate as the most technologically advanced school in Ebonyi State, among other excellent achievements.

Anthony commended the dedication of the proprietress, staff and management of the school as well as the determination of the pupils and students, which has enabled the feats so far achieved by the school.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of the school Board, the Chairman, Professor Eke Ogba, described it as a milestone achievement by the school.

He emphasised that the school would continue to nurture intellectually competent, self reliant and dependable children prepared for future leadership challenges.

Ogba said: “This is the validation of what we have been doing already, because the way the system is structured, before you can get certification, there are quality assurance levels that you must meet.

“And this should have been embedded in your systems already for you to get this certification, and the key is one individual learning.

“In Hope High, we raise our children and pupils to be able to learn on their own, beyond what we teach them, and Cambridge certification is a key component.”

Other Board members who spoke to newsmen, including Pauline Iyke Ogbo, Comrade Kelechi Mbam, Ude Udu and Celestine Nwele, expressed excitement on the development, pledging to continue to work towards advancing the virtues for which the school was found worthy of the recognition.

Ogbo added: “We are happy over this happening today.

“Hope High is the first school to receive this certification and to be recognised as a British School in this place, and it is an advantage for a lot of reasons.”

He explained that residents of the State would no longer need to go to other states to sit for international examinations since they can obtain such services in the school.