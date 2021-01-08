Former Fifa president Sepp Blatter is in hospital, his family has confirmed.

Swiss newspaper Blick reported on Friday morning that the 84-year-old’s situation was serious but not life-threatening.

“My father is in the hospital and is getting better every day,” Blatter’s daughter Corinne told the publication.

“He needs time and rest.

“On behalf of my family, I ask for privacy.”

Blatter served as president of football’s world governing body Fifa for 17 years from 1998 until 2015, before a corruption scandal led to him – along with then Uefa chief Michel Platini – being handed an eight-year ban from the sport that was later reduced to six.

That suspension was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2016, though both Blatter and Platini deny any wrongdoing.

Blatter has experienced health problems over recent years and was previously admitted to hospital in November 2015.

He also underwent knee replacement surgery last year.

—