Ex-FIFA Executive Committee member Adamu accused of land grabbing

A former Executive Committee member of both the Federation of International Football Association and Confederation of African Football, Dr. Amos Adamu, has been accused of land grabbing by the people of Gbedu/Eleke community of Iwofin town, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

They accused the former FIFA and CAF chief of land encroachment, destruction of farmland, and orchestrated violence against farmers.

The community has thus escalated the issue, calling on the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, among others to urgently intervene before the situation spirals out of control.

According to community leaders, Adamu lawfully purchased a parcel of land in Iwofin over 30 years ago.

However, they alleged that he has since expanded beyond the agreed boundaries, forcefully taking over additional acres of land and disregarding multiple peace efforts.

The traditional ruler of Iwofin, Oba Raphael Oladayo Olaniran, stated that landowners who sold to Adamu had initially raised concerns that he had taken more than what was originally allotted to him.

Oba Olaniran said: “When I became king, I was informed that Dr. Amos Adamu had acquired land during my predecessor’s reign.

Also Read:

“However, complaints emerged that he had taken an additional 400 acres beyond the agreed purchase.

“We tried to settle the matter amicably, but he refused to listen.

“Instead, he continued to encroach and destroy farmlands belonging to our people.”

Beyond the alleged land grabbing, residents accused Adamu of employing intimidation tactics against farmers.

The Secretary of the Oluwofin family, Olaniran Ademola, said: “He already has land in Iwofin, yet he suddenly started grabbing other people’s land.

“When we resisted, he brought in hoodlums who attacked our people.

“Some were severely injured with machetes.

“The police arrested them, but Dr. Adamu later secured their release, and the very next day, they returned to beat up more farmers.”

One of the affected farmers, Peter Ajewole, recounted his ordeal: “I have farmed on this land for years, and suddenly, Dr. Adamu started claiming it as his.

“His men came with threats, telling us to vacate our farmland.

“This is our only means of survival.

“The destruction of our farmland is not just about land, it’s about our lives, our children’s future, and our right to exist in peace.”

A community member, Kayode Abdulwahab, reported a fresh attack on February 19, 2025.

“His workers attacked us again this morning,” Abdulwahab said, adding: “I informed the Divisional Police Officer of Orile Igbon immediately.

“We are still searching for some of our people who were assaulted.

“His men have been preventing us from working, using weapons and even wild dogs to scare us away.”

Abdulwahab also referenced a previous attack on January 23, 2025, where a farmer was brutally wounded with a machete.

He said: “We reported it to the police in Ogbomoso, but the case has not been properly addressed.

“Those responsible were arrested, but later bailed out by Adamu.”

With growing insecurity and fear gripping the community, residents are urging Governor Makinde and IGP Egbetokun to take swift action.

Oba Olaniran said: “We cannot continue to live in fear.

“We demand that the government intervenes before lives are lost.

“The law must be enforced fairly, and our people must be protected.”

Community leaders have also called on human rights organisations to step in and investigate the reported acts of violence, intimidation, and land grabbing.

When contacted, Adamu dismissed the accusations, maintaining that he is the rightful owner of the land.

He said: “I have had the land for about 30 years and possess a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the state government in 2013.

“If someone now claims to have bought the land about four years ago, did they buy something that had already been sold?”

Adamu also denied allegations of hiring thugs, stating: “That is completely false.

“I live in the North, and when I need workers for my farm, I employ labourers from there.

“I always take them to the police station to register them upon arrival.

“These are legitimate farmworkers, yet some people falsely label them as criminals.”

The Divisional Police Officer, Igbon Police Division Headquarters and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Saka Raimi, confirmed that the attacks had been reported and that efforts were underway to resolve the crisis.

Raimi further stated that the case had been escalated to the headquarters of the Oyo State Police Command in Eleyele, Ibadan, the state capital, for further investigation.

The spokesman of the Command, CSP Adewale Osifeso, also acknowledged the reported incidents, assuring that investigations were ongoing and that further updates would be provided.

Post Views: 4