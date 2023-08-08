Ex- FIFA-badged Nigerian referee, Ifabumuyi dies at 74

A former FIFA-badged Nigerian referee, Abayomi Ifabumuyi is dead.

Ifabumuyi, 74, who hailed from Owo in Ondo State, died Tuesday in Akure, the capital city.

Confirming the development in a statement, his younger brother, Wale Ifabumuyi, who is a football coach, said that the family of the renowned referee was shocked and devastated.

ALSO READ:

According to him, the FIFA-badged referee is survived by four children and three siblings.

“We have indeed lost a rare gem and quintessential sports personality who contributed immensely to the growth and development of football.

“Yomi, as he was fondly called by his admirers, was a fearless, vocal, resourceful, highly cerebral and ebullient person,” he said.

He said the burial arrangements of the renowned referee would be made public in due course.