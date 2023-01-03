Ex-fiance of Nollywood actress shares her nude video on WhatsApp

George Wade, the former fiance of Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has created a WhatsApp group where he has been sharing her nude videos.

The Eagle Online recalls that the duo went their separate ways in 2022, with the actress alleging physical assaults.

However, after the break up, Wade was accused of having created a WhatsApp group where he has been posting Njamah’s nude videos while in different parts of her house, including the bathroom.

The Eagle Online recalls that Wade had after the breakup threatened Njamah, saying: “I swear to God, you don’t know what’s coming.”

In one of the videos that accompanied the nudes he released, Wade taunted the actress over her position that he cannot leave Africa, saying he was in a foreign country.

He said: “I swear to God I just miss you.

“Seriously, I do miss you.

“To be real, I really miss you.

“No joke about it, trust me, I really miss you.

“But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel.”

Some social media users have been dragging Wade over the development.

@Fswglory wrote: “This man created a WhatsApp group, added over 100 people plus bloggers and started sharing Empress Njamah’s nudes and he plans to continue everyday. This isn’t normal. This is insane. This is wickedness. No matter what transpired between them, this is insane.”

@Nck_Obi said: “Empress needs to involve the police. Lock up that mf. You got jilted and the first thing that popped up in your tiny brains is to create a WhatsApp group and leak nudes? What kind of pea-brained men are these bikonu??”

@Toniatuslim: “Where Empress Njamah see this mad man in the first place? Mad men roaming the streets y’all be safe out there.”

@Bullsies: “On Empress Njamah’s so-called leaked nudes all I have to say to her is Ntoor! The guy should be jailed maximum term. Old things who ought to be almost grandparents are busy taking nudes & storing them for what reason exactly? After all, Tiwa is proud of hers. F00lish things.”

@Ebyfyn: “God abeg deliver us from wicked partners, Empress Njamah ex is so evil….”