Former Super Falcons midfielder, Ifeanyi Chiejine, is dead.
Chiejine, according to a source, died during a brief illness.
The late footballer was a member of the Super Falcons to the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.
Chiejine, according to a source, died during a brief illness.
The late footballer was a member of the Super Falcons to the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.
As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.
At club level, Chiejine featured for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship, FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio, PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.
At club level, Chiejine featured for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship, FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio, PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.