As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.

At club level, Chiejine featured for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship, FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio, PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.

Former Super Falcons midfielder, Ifeanyi Chiejine, is dead.Chiejine, according to a source, died during a brief illness.The late footballer was a member of the Super Falcons to the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics.