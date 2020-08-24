A former Assistant Coach of the Super Falcons and Golden Eaglets, Mudasiru Yusuf, is dead.

The information was contained in a condolence message by Osun United, signed by its Media Officer, Tajudeen Amodu, on Sunday.

According to the statement, Yusuf died on Saturday in a hospital in Osogbo, while his remains were buried in his residence in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Sunday morning.

In the condolence message, Amodu said Yusuf retired as Football Head Coach of the Osun State Sports Council in 2017, after serving for 25 years.

He added: “He was a former Super Falcons and Eaglets assistant coach.

“He was an assistant to coach Jossy Lad at the 2007 All African Games in Algiers, which the Super Falcons won.

“Yusuf was with Falcons between 2007 to 2009.

“He was also an assistant coach to Monday Osagie in the Golden Eaglets in 2009.

“Yusuf started as an assistant to Amodu Shuaibu at BCC Lions of Gboko in 1988 to 1990.”