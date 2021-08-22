Ex-Everton Star slams Iwobi

Former Everton star Michael Ball has admitted that Alex Iwobi has failed to make the expected impact at the club since his move from Arsenal.

Iwobi moved to the club for a fee worth up to £34m but has struggled during his time with the Toffees.

The 25-year-old came off the bench against Southampton at last weekend and managed to register an assist in the 3-1 win.

However, that was just his fifth assist during his time at the club, in 66 appearances, and has scored just four goals.

In 30 appearances last season, Iwobi made 17 starts and scored once in the league, and Ball does not think he has managed to hit back at his critics following his move from the Gunners.

Arsenal supporters, Ball claims, were delighted to receive such a fee for the Nigeria international, having made a total of 149 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals and laying on 27 assists.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, he said: “Yeah it hasn’t worked out for him. He came to the football club with that chunk of a fee.

“The reaction of the Arsenal fans didn’t really help, I think they were very pleased with the amount of money they received for him.

“And you just hoped that Iwobi would come to the football club with the attitude to prove them all wrong and show everybody that he is worth that amount of money and he’s got the ability to step up to the plate but, unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him.”