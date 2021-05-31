The Enugu State Police Command on Monday said it has launched a manhunt for the killers of former Enugu State High Court Judge, Justice Stanley Nnaji.

Justice Nnaji was reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be assassins on Sunday evening.

A statement by the Enugu State Police Command, however, could not identify the victim as a former Judge.

The statement was titled, ‘Murder of an unidentified man: CP orders full-scale manhunt of assailants, says they must be fished out and brought to book’.

It read, “The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mohammed Aliyu, has ordered the launch of a full-scale manhunt for yet-to-be-identified armed assailants, alleged to have trailed and shot dead an unidentified man driving in a Mercedes Benz Jeep, which they carted away, along Ebeano Tunnel, Enugu, on Sunday, 30/05/2021 at about 1700hrs.

“The victim, whose true identity is yet to be known, was rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.”

The statement signed by the Command spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, quoted the Commissioner, to have assured that no stone would be left unturned in fishing out perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The PPRO however, appealed to residents of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant and assist the police with useful information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the assailants.

Justice Nnaji was a judge of the Enugu State High Court until he was dismissed following his role in the removal of a sitting Governor of Anambra State, Chris Ngige, in 2007.