Ex-England star John Fashanu sues police after arrest in Nigeria

Former England international John Fashanu is suing Nigerian police for £100,000 after his arrest on multiple charges, including criminal conspiracy, threat to life, intimidation, and trespassing.

The 62-year-old denies the allegations, which stemmed from a land dispute involving investors who agreed to pay over £500,000 for his 22-acre plot.

According to The Mirror, Fashanu was arrested after questioning contractors building a fence on his land.

Fashanu claims he, his wife Vivian, and their lawyer were subjected to “arrest, detention and inhuman treatment” for “about three hours” on December 16.

He further alleged police violated his rights with “subsequent intermittent constraints of his personal liberty” and a “gross unconstitutional violation.”

His lawyer, Chigbu, confirmed, “All three have perfected their bail conditions. They have all met the requirements to be admitted on administrative bail by police.”

John Fashanu, who played for Norwich City, Wimbledon, and Aston Villa, was a key figure in Wimbledon’s 1988 FA Cup triumph and earned two England caps.

