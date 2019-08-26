A former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Evangelist Adeola Alofe, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alofe, according to a family source, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

The former SSG, who hailed from Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state, reportedly died during a brief illness.

NAN reports that Alofe was appointed SSG by former Governor Ayodele Fayose in 2003, a position he held till 2005 when he was replaced with Chief Bade Gboyega, who is also late.

He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1991 and 1993 in the old Ondo State on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party.

The deceased, who was also appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi as Senior Special Assistant on Religious Matters in 2010, was, at a time, a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party before defecting to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.

NAN, however, reports that Alofe had not featured in the political scene since Fayemi’s second term victory as governor of the state in 2018.

NAN also reports that while funeral arrangements have yet to be announced by the family, no official reaction had also been made by the state government on the former SSG’s demise as at the time of filing this report.

NAN.