A former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Samuel Omotoso, has been accused of rape by his family’s house help.

According to available information, the house help reported the rape allegation through her school.

The Ekiti State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, said the State Government took over the case after it was reported by the school.

Fapounda said: “Immediately the matter was reported through the girl’s school, we took a statement from the alleged rape victim and forwarded the matter to the police for investigation.”

However, Omotoso’s wife, Abimbola, has kicked over the issue.

Abimbola said the state government was using the girl, who had lived with the household for over five years, to achieve the sinister motive.

She said: “The girl in question is an ill-mannered lady and all what she wants is total freedom for her reckless lifestyles as testified to by her mother and brother.

“The allegation is untrue, politically motivated just like many others made against my husband in the past and I wonder when he will be allowed his freedom to private life.

“My husband is a Medical Doctor and Peoples Democratic Party politician who contested, won and served as the House member from Oye Constituency 1, the same constituency with His Excellency, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, in the fifth assembly.

“The constant harassments and intimidations of my husband have caused me and my children immense mental torture, pains and financial losses and it is a form of severe gender based violence against my person.”

But Fapohunda said it was wrong for Abimbola to accuse the government of complicity.