Ex-EFCC boss, Magu decorated as AIG

A former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been decorated as an Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Reports have it that the police service commission (PSC) had confirmed the promotion in May.

IGP Usman Baba decorated the former anti-corruption czar at the police headquarters in Abuja, with his wife in attendance.

The development comes amid Magu’s expected retirement from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), having clocked the mandatory retirement age of 60 on May 5.