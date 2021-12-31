Ex-Edo State Commissioner Brown ‘Jujuman’ Ebewele is dead

Former Edo State Commissioner for Youth and Sports and Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Brown Ebewele, is dead.

Ebewele, former national Decathlon champion, popularly known as Jujuman, died in a hospital in Warri, Delta State.

Report said he went for surgery after years of battling injuries from a car accident.

Until his death, Ebewele has been instrumental to churning out athletics stars for Nigeria.

His last assignment for the country was the World Junior Athletics Championship held in Nairobi, Kenya, where Nigeria finished third on the medals table with four gold and three bronze medals.

An Olympian, Ebewele, a highly reputed athletics coach, rose to become a Director and ultimately a Commissioner of Sports in Edo State.

He played a major role in Nigeria’s overall victory at the 8th All Africa Games in Abuja, tagged: “COJA 2003.”