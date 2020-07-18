A former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Alhaji Zakawanu Garuba, 54, is dead.

As preparations were being finalised for his burial according to Islamic rites, his wife and other family members were kidnapped between Kogi State and Okpella in Edo State, as they journeyed to Auchi for his interment.

Garuba, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, was speaker between 2007 and 2009.

He was said to have died in Abuja in the early hours of Saturday during a brief but undisclosed illness.

A devout Muslim, the former lawmaker was survived by a wife and three children.

Reacting to the kidnap of Garuba’s widow and relations, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed shock, tasking the Edo State Police Command to immediately launch a rescue operation.

In a statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said a rescue operation commenced immediately the incident was brought to the attention of security agencies in the state, withthe Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, already working with his Kogi State counterpart to ensure the victims’ rescue.

Osagie said in the statement: “Governor Godwin Obaseki is deeply saddened by this incident, which he described as distressing more so, with the passing of Rt Hon Zakawanu Garuba, earlier today. He has ordered the Police Command to ensure that the kidnap victims are rescued. The Commissioner of Police has contacted his Kogi State counterpart and leading the rescue operation.”

—