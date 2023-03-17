Ex-Editor loses elder brother at 73

An Islamic community leader in Ijoko-Ota, Ogun State, Alhaji Alabi Jimoh Odetayo, is dead.

According to a statement made available to The Eagle Online, the community leader died on March 11, 2023.

The deceased, who is also well-known among the Muslim community in Festac area of Lagos State, died at 73.

He is an indigene of Ijeja in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Odetayo is the maternal elder brother of the former Deputy Editor of the defunct Nigerian Compass on Sunday, Chief Femi Shodunke who is a Canada-based journalist.

According to the deceased eldest child, Fatimo Odetayo, a nurse based in Canada, special Islamic prayers hold today when the Islamic leader would have marked his 73 birthday, at 2nd Avenue, 22 Road, E Close, Block 4, Flat 12 in Festac.

She added that Odetayo, a graduate of the University of Lagos, has been buried according to Islamic injunction at the site of the mosque he was building for the Muslim community in Ijoko.

The deceased, who worked at Total Nigeria Plc, before his retirement, is survived by two wives: Monsurat Odetayo and Salamotu Odetayo, children and grandchildren.