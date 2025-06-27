Ex-Ebonyi PDP Chairman, Nwazunku is dead

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Augustine Alugbala Nwazunku, has passed on.

Nwazunku, who was a governorship aspirant under the PDP in the 2023 general elections, was until his death an associate professor and consultant in environmental health at the Faculty of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

His death was confirmed in a statement issued on Thursday by Senator Paulinus Igwenwagu, the PDP Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, and obtained by Channels Television.

“In the light of the above, all meetings and any other activities are suspended on Saturday, 28th June 2025, in honour of our own.

“We are invited to assemble at Aristocrat Hotel along Ezza Road for onward movement to pay a condolence visit to the family and pray for his soul,” the statement read.

It added, “On behalf of our leader, H.E. Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, and the entire Ebonyi PDP, we hereby inform you that we have again lost one of us—a leader, dependable member, and former Caretaker Chairman of our party in Ebonyi State—Professor Augustine Nwazunku.”

The party has suspended all scheduled activities, including meetings, in honour of the deceased.

As of press time, no official report has been made on the cause of death.

