Ex-Ebonyi FIDA chairperson bags women’s humanitarian champion award

The immediate past Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ebonyi State branch, Grace Iheanacho Chima, has bagged an ecclesiastical honour as a humanitarian champion.

The honour was bestowed on her by the Women Wing of the Universal Christ Mission of All Nations in recognition of her charity works and humanitarian services, which they said have come to limelight in Ebonyi State and beyond.

The event was an integral part of the Church’s mothers’ day celebration held Saturday in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

Chima, a Senior Magistrate with the Ebonyi State Judiciary and founder of a Nongovernmental Organisation, Initiative for the Protection of Rights and Empowerment of Vulnerable Persons, has through her NGO impacted lives positively, intervening to secure justice for the poor and vulnerable persons in society as well as mentoring younger generations.

Recounting the reasons behind Chima’s consideration for the coveted award, the Church’s Women’s Wing Secretary, Evangelist Abigail Eze-Iheukwumere, extolled the awardee’s track record of passion in services to God and humanity.

Eze-Iheukwumere stated: “She is an evangelist and philanthropist who organises outreach programmes where she clothes and feeds widows and the indigent since 2012.

“She is a pioneer leader of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria, Abakaliki branch and one of the state coordinators of Wailing Women Worldwide, who believes strongly in the efficacy of prayer.

“She is a passionate defender of the rights of women and children.

“During her tenure as FIDA Chairperson, she provided shelter to the homeless and cared for many helpless women and children, ensuring justice for those who suffer various forms of injustice in society.”

Eze-Iheukwumere, also a Manager Programmes with the Nigeria Television Authority, further noted that the awardee through her NGO has been actively involved in advocacy and intervention programmes, including empowerment initiatives such as scholarships for students as well as debates and other educational competitions in schools with attached cash prizes to foster k knowledge among the young generations.

She beckoned on women to always show exceptional qualities as helpers wherever they find themselves.

Speaking to newsmen, Chima expressed gratitude to the Church for finding her worthy of the recognition, attributing all her achievements to God’s unmerited favour.

She pledged to continue to prayerfully uphold those services and virtues for which the women considered her fit for the honour.

Founder and General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Dr. Scamb Chimedum Nwokolo, in his remarks, admonished women to adhere strictly to biblical teachings so as to be agents of change in society, stressing that women play pivotal roles in reshaping destinies of their families, community and the nation in general.

Nwokolo, also the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State Chapter, also urged the women to always reflect those virtuous characteristics as contained in the biblical book of Proverbs chapter 31, observing that such were very essential to combat the present day moral decadence in the society.

Delivering a sermon on the theme of the celebration: “Women as vessels of honour in the Hand of God,” the guest preacher at the event, Pastor Julie Ken Ovia of the Kingdom Citizens’ Church, charged the women of the church to surrender themselves as divine helpers to both their husbands, children, and society in general.

Ovia further urged them to live chaste lives so as to be worthy instruments in God’s hand.

Others who spoke, including the women group’s General Leader of the church, Comfort Nwankwo, pledged to redouble their efforts in evangelism and other activities that would bring about positive change in the lives of Nigerians.

