Kwara United have completed the signing of former Super Eagles goalie Dele Aiyenugba ahead of the 2020/21 Nigerian Professional Football League season.

At the outgone NPFL season that was canceled due to the continuous threat of Coronavirus, Kwara United were aiming to finish among the top clubs on the final standings.

The club’s management under the leadership of Kumbi Titiloye and Bashir Badawiy are now in top gear to bolster the squad so as for the Harmony Boys to soar next term in all competitions.

Before leaving Nigeria in 2007, Aiyenugba recorded his name in the history books of the Nigerian and African football considering his awesome achievements.

He actually started his career at Kwara Stars in 1998 before his brilliant performances then made ways for him to join Enyimba in 2001.

—