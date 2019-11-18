Former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, will in a few days unveil his new book, titled; ‘Why Not Me?”

The erstwhile Wolverhampton Wanderers star disclosed this via his Twitter handle: @Carl_Ikeme, on Monday.

“I’m pleased to announce that my new book will be coming soon!!! Full details in the next few days…,” he tweeted.

Ikeme, who made his international debut for Nigeria in a 2017 AFCON qualifier against Tanzania, could not make it to the AFCON and World Cup finals due to cancer treatment.

Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that Ikeme had been diagnosed with acute leukaemia after returning abnormal blood tests during a routine pre-season check-up.

Ikeme finally retired from football on medical grounds.

The team’s new goalkeeper Rui Patrício left the number one jersey vacant in Ikeme’s honour, choosing 11 instead.