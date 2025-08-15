Ex-Director of NAN joins prestigious Agbalanze society

Chief Tony Nezianya, a former Deputy Director with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), has been inducted into the ancient prestigious Agbalanze Cultural Association of Onitsha Kingdom in Anambra State, South East Nigeria.

The veteran sports journalist and Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has performed the Mmacha na Ozo (Public Dance of Initiation).

Nezianya performed the dance at the Ime-Obi Ogbeoza square, Onitsha on Thursday.

He adopted the title: “Ozomdioranma (Ozomma),” meaning the chief who enjoys the approval of the people.

NAN reports that some of the activities in the week-long initiation rite are Ibu Ego, Ina Ibibi, and Mma na Ozo.

Nnaemeka Mmaduegbuna, a Communication and Public Relations guru, said the initiation of Nezianya into the Agbalanze association was symbolic of his attainment of high status in Onitsha.

Mmaduegbuna, who described Nezianya as a committed traditional communicator, said he had been an active member of the team involved in the propagation of Onitsha culture, with immense contributions to the society.

He said: “This shows that he is a man of means.

“He has now become a man of immense status with attendant responsibilities.

“Ozomma, that is Tony Nezianya, is now a priest and a person of status who can perform priestly functions, social functions, and political functions in Onitsha.”

Also speaking, Chudi Anali, a former Attorney General Commissioner for Justice in Anambra State, said Nezianya was highly suited for the prestigious Agbalanze society given his cerebral nature.

According to Anali: “He has done well for himself and Onitsha through journalism.

“His title: ‘Ozo Idi Ora Mma,’ means the public is happy that he has taken the title.

“I am very confident that he will live up to the expectations from a person in that status.”

Also, his wife of 33 years, Philomena Nezianya, said she was happy and proud of her husband’s achievements while promising to support him to succeed in the new role.

Philomena said the responsibilities that came with being the wife of Agbalanze were much, but assured that she would uphold the honour bestowed on her family.

In his speech, Nezianya said he was fulfilled to be a member of the distinguished group of Agbalanze, a gathering of people who are successful in their fields of endeavour.

He said he had been contributing to the political, economic and cultural development of Onitsha and that the honour was both a recognition and an encouragement.

He said: “The distinguished Agbalanze found me worthy to be one of them and initiated me.

“I chose the name: Ozomma, which is reflective of the general wish of everybody.

“I appreciate my family and people for supporting me all through the journey and I promise to continue to give my best to Onitsha and the larger society.”

