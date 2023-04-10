Ex-Deputy Governor of Nasarawa regains freedom after N4m ransom

Prof Onje Gye-Wado, a former deputy of Nasarawa State, who was abducted on Thursday night, has been released after a ransom of N4 million.

Daily Trust had reported how the professor of law was kidnapped from his country home in Rinza, near Wamba, headquarters of Wamba local government area of the state.

His kidnappers had demanded a ransom of N70 million, but the family negotiated from N2 million and later N3.5 million, eventually paying N4 million before he was released.

A family source told our correspondent, “The kidnappers collected the ransom near Mada Hills Secondary School in Akwanga, with N200 recharge card, after which he was freed from their den close to Angwan chiyawa, close to those hills between Akwanga and Nasarawa Eggon.”

It was gathered that Prof Gye-Wado was taken back to the palace of the paramount ruler of Wamba, Oriye Rindre, Justice Lawal Musa Nagogo, upon his release.

A former NUJ chairman and also a former commissioner of information in the state, Dogo Shamma, confirmed the release of Prof Gye-Wado, via a text message.

“To God be the Glory Prof. Onje, has finally been released from the hands of kidnappers just now.”

