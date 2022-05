A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has defeated a sitting senator, Nicholas Towofomo, for the Peoples Democratic Party ticket for Ondo South Senatorial District for the 2023 polls.

The former Deputy Governor performed the feat on Monday during the primaries of the PDP for the senatorial seat.

Ajayi scored 78 votes to beat Tofowomo who polled 74 votes.