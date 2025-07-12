 Ex-Deputy Governor calls for cancellation of Lagos LG poll

A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has called for the cancellation of the ongoing local government elections in the state, alleging that there’s a plan to rig the exercise.

The former deputy governor, while speaking with Nigeria Info on Saturday, said she could not vote because her polling unit is one of the many units moved to another area without prior notice.

Bucknor-Akerele said: “I have been to my own unit, my name is not there.

“There are units that are supposed to be in front of Eko Hotel, they have brought them here to Ajose Adeogun.”

According to her, the relocation of polling units and the missing names were part of the plans to rig the election.

While accusing the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission of disrupting the exercise, she asked the commission to cancel the polls.

Bucknor-Akerele said: “Many people are not able to vote because they have, in fact, completely disrupted all the polling units. I am calling for the cancellation of this election because there’s a clear effort to rig the election in favour of one party. Because otherwise, why is it that people are not able to vote in their unit? Why is it that units have been disrupted and placed in the wrong place?”

