Ex-Delta governor Uduaghan officially joins APC

Former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress.

Dr. Uduaghan received his APC membership card on Monday at his residence in Warri GRA, marking his official entry into the party.

He was welcomed by key party stakeholders, including the APC Delta South Women Leader, Alero Tenumah; Chairman of APC Abigborodo Ward 6, George Ino; and other leaders from both ward and local government levels.

Displaying his new membership card—numbered Delta WRN//023/32001—Uduaghan expressed appreciation for the warm reception and pledged his commitment to working closely with the party to advance Delta State.

Also Read

In a show of growing support, his daughter and Delta State Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Community Support Services and Child Development, Orode Uduaghan, also picked up her APC membership card from the ward leadership.

Tenumah encouraged other new members to collect their APC cards and contribute actively to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and the M.O.R.E Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Post Views: 12