The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday commended the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, for returning to the party.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, described the move as “timely and a sort of homecoming”.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Uduaghan, a two-term governor of the state on the platform of PDP, defected to the All Progressives Congress in 2018.

Receiving the former governor, the PDP said it was a home-coming, adding that the umbrella was big enough to accommodate everyone.

It said: “We are excited that our former governor is back home.

“Politics is about the people.

“Recent political developments in Nigeria have also shown that power and relevance come from the people.

“This is in addition to the fast-changing political atmosphere in the country.

“And the Uduaghan we know is not unmindful of these facts.

“As a political party, we fully appreciate the fact that his return back home may also not be unconnected with the desire to be reunited with his friends, political soul mates and supporters.

“However, it is gratifying to note that our great party is again making deep and appreciable inroads into the political space.

“Our inclusive politics, consensus building disposition, egalitarianism, good governance records, patriotism and all the qualities that distinguish us from others, are already speaking for us.

“Therefore, we are very happy to welcome our former governor and all the returning party members back into our fold.”

It also promised to be fair to all “as we prepare to rebuild our battered country.”

According to the PDP, there could not have been a better time to join hands and begin the process of reconstruction and reconciliation than now.

The party said it offered hope with its liberal and forward-looking leaders across the country “in this season of uncertainties”.

It said that the return of Uduaghan and other PDP stalwarts would significantly energise the ongoing efforts at rebuilding the country.