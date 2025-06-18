Ex-CPS mourns as party’s LGA publicity secretary dies

Former Chief Press Secretary and a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, John Mayaki, has expressed deep sadness over the passing of Christopher Osas Emovon, the Publicity Secretary of the party in Uhunmwode Local Government Area and Legislative Aide to Hon. Chief Billy Osawaru.

He described him as “a dodged and committed party man whose loyalty, resilience and unwavering dedication to the APC and public service were exemplary.”

Mayaki said: “We worked together at different levels of party primaries and subsequently campaigns, and I can personally attest to his relentless commitment to the party and any cause he chose to champion.”

Also Read

Mayaki, who extended heartfelt condolences to Emovon’s immediate family, APC leadership in Uhunmwode LGA, and the wider Edo State APC community, also sympathised with Osawaru, the member representing Uhunmwonde and Orhionmwon Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, who the late Emovon served with loyalty and distinction.

According to Mayaki: “His passing is a painful loss not just to his family and friends, but to our great party.

“May his soul rest in peace and may his legacy of service and resilience continue to inspire others.”

Post Views: 17