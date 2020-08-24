In a bid to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Yola, Adamawa State and its environs, Dr. Oluwapelumi Olowookere, one of the National Youth Service Corps members that just passed out last month, led his colleagues to reach out to religious places in Yola, Adamawa State.

The help, themed: “COVID-19 Project: Preventing Spread in Religious Houses,” reached 10 religious institutions in Bachure and Luggere areas of Jimeta-Yola.

The project was premised on the need to avoid possible widespread transmission of SARS-CoV2 infections associated with large gatherings, via ensuring adherence to relevant advisories guiding religious worship, nay large gathering.

Five churches and five mosques were reached.

These were Central Mosques 1 and 2 Bachure; St Monica Catholic Church, Bachure; Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, Bachure; Jesus Saves Fellowship International, Luggere; and United Methodist Church in Nigeria, Luggere.

Others were Central Mosque Jimeta; Ansarudeen Mosque, Luggere; JIBWIS (Izala) Mosque Luggere; and Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria.

Reusable cloth face masks, hand sanitisers, hand wash liquid, and hand-wash set-up (metal frame, bucket and bowl) were distributed to each of the worship centres.

Congregants and religious leaders were also educated on appropriate guidelines guiding worship in religious houses.

In addition, flyers/posters were printed in Hausa, Fulfulde and English languages and appropriately distributed.

The leaders of the benefitting religious houses in their separate remarks expressed their profound appreciation to the organisers and sponsors for counting them worthy of such an impactful gesture.

The Presiding Pastor of Jesus Saves Fellowship International, Yola branch, Rev. Mbotor Patrick, remarked that the church was indeed highly favoured to have been considered for such a project.

Patrick further said while the church has been making significant efforts in complying with the guidelines, the present effort will help them to do more as a church.

The Imam of Ansarudeen Mosque, Luggere, Mallam Abdullahi Ismail, appreciated the gesture profusely, believing that the health talks given will help in dispelling the unfounded stories around.

Rev. B. Babangida of LCCN Bachure expressed his delight and appreciation, stating that the children’s church will find it immensely useful.

Mallam Yusuf Kolawa of Central Mosque, Jimeta-Yola also expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the Mosque’s council.

The project’s team consists of Adams Ndanusa, Dr. Emeka Ogbonna and Dr. Oluwapelumi Olowookere.

It was supported by Mallow Wellness Initiative and funded by The Pollination Project, California, USA.