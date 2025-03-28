Ex-convict jailed for stealing electronics from church

An Ona-Ara Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State has sentenced a 19-year-old ex-convict, Olaniyan Qudus, to six months in prison at Agodi Correctional Centre for stealing electronics from a church.

The ex-convict was charged with two counts: conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and stealing, to which he pleaded guilty.

Presiding Magistrate A. M. Ayo-Alagbe found him guilty and sentenced him to one month for disturbing the peace and six months for stealing.

The sentences will run concurrently, meaning the convict will serve six months in total.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Inspector Salewa Hammed, said the convict committed the crime on March 15 at about 2pm at All of Faith Christian Church.

Hammed told the court that Qudus, who had recently been released from prison, stole and Elepaq generator (valued at N200,000), Ox fan (N50,000), Top engine (N30,000), Bell (N20,000), and ceiling fan (N50,000)

The total value of the stolen items was N350,000, all belonging to All of Faith Christian Church, located in Oniyefun, Idi-Osan, Ibadan.

According to Hammed, the offence contravenes Sections 249 and 390 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Post Views: 8