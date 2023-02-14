Ex-convict gets six strokes of cane, one year imprisonment for stealing

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, ordered that a 27-year-old ex-convict, Nurudeen Yusuf, be given 10 strokes of the cane and one year imprisonment for stealing iron rods valued N88,000.

Yusuf, a resident in Kinkinau, Kaduna was arraigned on three counts of conspiracy, trespass and stealing.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel sentenced Yusuf after he pleaded guilty to the offence and begged for leniency.

Emmanuel sentenced him without an option of fine.

The magistrate however, warned the convict to desist from the life of crime as the court would not be lenient with him again if he commits another crime.

“The facts presented to the court by the prosecution, showed that the convict is an ex-convict who does not want to change his criminal ways.

“The court records also revealed that Yusuf had previously been convicted and sentenced to 10 months imprisonment for motorcycle theft in 2020.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that on Jan. 31, a case was reported through a petition received at the Area Commander’s office in Kaduna from Adamu Rabiu.

Leo said that on Jan. 30, the defendant broke into the complainant’s house around 2.00 p.m. while he was at work and stole iron rods valued at N88,000.

He further said the defendant also made away with four buckets of paint valued at N60, 000 and one generator, all valued N115, 000.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was caught and handed over to the police when a neighbour saw him in the act.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 243, 332 and 270 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.