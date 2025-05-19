Ex-convict docked for allegedly aiding fugitive to evade arrest

An ex-convict, Ibrahim Mohammed, 28, alleged to have aided a fugitive to escape arrest, was on Monday arraigned before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan.

Mohammed, who was charged on one -count of aiding escape to arrest, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Anthony Igori, told the court that Mohammed, on May 11, at about 7:00a.m. made himself an accessory after the fact to the offence of stealing and malicious damage.

Igori alleged that the defendant aided one Bello a. k.a Gavani Yashaduka ‘M’ to escape being apprehended by the Police, knowing fully well that he committed an offence.

He said that the offence contravened Sections 10 and 519 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

Igori said that the offence was committed at Black Horse Company, Ibadan.

The Magistrate, T. G. Daodu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu , thereafter, adjourned the matter untill May 23, for further hearing.

