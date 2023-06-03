Ex-convict arrested by Amotekun over alleged theft in Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Amotekun Corps on Thursday said it arrested a 32-year-old ex-convict for allegedly stealing some iron well ring moulds at Ifelodun Community, Agunbelewo, Osogbo, the state capital.

Brigadier General Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun Amotekun State Commander, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

Adewinmbi said the suspect, who was engaged as a labourer at a construction site in Ifelodun, was arrested on Thursday after returning to the site on Wednesday night to steal the moulds.

He said: “A report of stealing was received by the Amotekun Osogbo Command and our operatives swung into action immediately, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect, who is an ex-convict, admitted to have committed the crime and added that he had been arrested before and sent to a correctional centre for the same act of stealing.

“The suspect, however, pleaded for mercy.”

The Corps Commander said the suspect had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He warned residents and Nigerians against committing crimes, saying the wrath of the law awaited criminals.

Adewinmbi called on law abiding citizens of the state to always, as a matter of duty, report suspected criminals and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, saying: “A stitch in time saves nine.”