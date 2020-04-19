Dr. Adebayo Shittu, the immediate past Minister of Communications, on Sunday expressed shock over the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

Shittu, in a statement in Abuja, said the news came to him as a rude shock.

NAN reports that Kyari, who passed on at the age of 67, was buried according to Islamic rites at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja on Saturday.

Adebayo said: “The news of the passing away of our dear Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, came as a very rude shock to me.

“As Muslims, we resort to our creator by saying INNA LILLAHI, WAINNA ILAIHI RAJIUN, while condoling our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, the entire Presidency and the family of the deceased over this most unfortunate and irreplaceable loss.

“I beseech Almighty Allah to forgive the sins of our late Chief of Staff, accept his homecoming and grant him aljannah firdaws. Aaaaamin.”