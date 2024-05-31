Ex-Commissioner returns to Lagos cabinet as CoS

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed the immediate past Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

The ex-Commissioner replaces the former occupant of the office, Gboyega Soyannwo, who died earlier in the month.

Egube took the oath of office on Thursday at a brief ceremony held in the State Executive Council chamber and witnessed by cabinet members.

The atmosphere was suffused with mixed emotions, as it was the first time the cabinet members would be reconvening after the demise of the former Deputy Chief of Staff on May 15.

Sanwo-Olu said the late Soyannwo’s strategic role and contributions to the vibrancy of the cabinet was immeasurable, making his death distressing for the State’s Executive Council.

He, however, said the wheel of governance won’t be run in a vacuum, making the appointment of a successor compelling to fill the void left by the exit of the former DCoS.

The Governor said: “For me, the appointment of a successor to the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff is not about what has happened; it is about who we are and what we need to do.

“The task before us is enormous and giving excuses has not been the trademark of this Government.

“Time is of essence and waits for no one.

“We are lucky that we can identify someone that is competent and capable to carry on the tasks.

“Sam Egube is someone who is considered a round peg in a hole, having worked closely with the gentleman who left us.

“Egube has a brilliant profile and resume.

“We have to make this appointment, so that Lagosians will suffer no glitch or slowdown of governance in any form.

“The position of Deputy Chief of Staff is not only strategic but very critical to all activities this cabinet does.

“I congratulate Sam Egube who got appointed into the position.”

Sanwo-Olu said the new DCoS possesses good pedigree that would make him fit in the role.

He urged Egube to bring fresh idea and confidence into his office and the cabinet, while also encouraging him to work with highest level of dedication and commitment to justify his appointment.

The Governor extolled the virtues of the late Soyannwo, noting that the deceased played his part and did his job diligently, setting an enviable standard in public service.

He said the deceased’s contribution to the development of Lagos would remain an unforgettable legacy.

Sanwo-Olu: “As it is in life, every human being is on a journey.

Also Read:

“Whenever anyone gets to the end of his journey, others will carry on from where they left off.

“It is in this faith that we have continued to trudge on and pray to God to protect the rest of us.

“Not allowing the absence of individuals to affect the wellbeing of the people is a hallmark of strong leadership.”

Egube thanked the Governor for his re-appointment into the State cabinet, pledging loyalty to the Government.

He said: “I will discharge my duties with all the skills I possess, which I believe will further enhance governance, bring pride to the cabinet and create more development in Lagos.”