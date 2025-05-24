Ex-Commissioner faults Otti on payment of N9.8b for road project

A former Commissioner for Finance in Abia State, Obinna Oriaku, has faulted the claim by the State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, that N9.8 billion was paid by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to Hartland Construction company for Aba-Port-Harcourt Road.

Otti reportedly said this during a celebration at Umuagbia Secondary School, pointing out that his predecessor paid the entire N9.8 billion.

He alleged that despite paying the entire contract sum to the company, “the road was not done”.

In a riposte to Governor Otti’s claim, published by #NwokeukwuMascot blog on May 21, 2025, Oriaku said it represented another attempt by the governor to defend the “monumental fraud” perpetrated in the award of the same road project to Julius Berger at a revised whopping cost of N36.5 billion.

According to Oriaku: “This assertion (payment of N9.8 billion) is not only misleading but a calculated attempt to divert attention from the N36.5 billion (at which the road project was) awarded to Julius Berger, a company that shares a board chairman with his Signature Bank, raising serious concerns over conflict of interest and financial propriety.

“As the then Commissioner for Finance in 2017, when the original contract was awarded, I am compelled to clarify the facts and sustain a truthful narrative around this contentious project.

“It is also worthy to note that in 2017, when the Port Harcourt-Aba Road was awarded, the process adhered strictly to the public procurement guidelines, including advertisements in three national newspapers.

“The entire bidding process was transparent, with reputable firms such as Dantata & Sawoe, Gitto, and Hartland Construction participating competitively for the project.

“Contrary to Governor Otti’s claim, Hartland Construction is currently executing a federal road contract in Abia State, a testament to its competence. The current administration, however, forced Julius Berger onto the Port Harcourt Road project, disregarding due process and the existing scope of work already done by Hartland.

“It is important to state that from 2017 to 2023, only N3.2 billion was paid to Hartland Construction. The previous Abia State Government had expected the African Development Bank (AfDB) to assume funding responsibility for the project, as it was listed among the roads slated for AfDB’s intervention.

“Ironically, the very individual, Alex Otti now celebrating the road’s completion was instrumental in frustrating the AfDB loan process.

“Hartland Construction, an A-rated contractor in Nigeria, had already executed extensive earthworks on the road, including the removal of unsuitable materials, backfilling with laterite and white sand, and the complete construction of dual-side drainage from Umuagbia Pond to Uratta.

“Stone base laying had already commenced before their work was halted In fact, drainages were already completed in 2023.

“Upon assuming office in 2023, the then Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Ememe, recommended an N8 billion payment to Hartland to facilitate project completion.

“Instead, the government, driven by vested interests evident even before the 2023 elections, hastily handed the project to Julius Berger without advertising or undergoing any transparent procurement process.

“It is precisely because Julius Berger did not begin from scratch that they were able to complete the road within the stipulated timeframe. Most of the groundwork had already been accomplished by Hartland, eliminating the need for duplication.

“We challenge Governor Otti to publicly present any evidence that Hartland Construction received more than N3.2 billion for the Port Harcourt Road project which represents 32.6 percent of the total contract sum.

“If such evidence exists, I am ready to apologise. If not, the Governor must refrain from peddling falsehoods to justify what is fast becoming an indefensible scandal.

“We further call on the Governor to institute an independent panel to investigate and verify the actual amount paid to Hartland Construction Company. Such an approach would be more honourable than his now-familiar tactics of deceit and diversion.

“It is only in Abia that fraud is legitimised using the US dollar as though the state is engaged in stockfish importation. While other states are delivering quality roads through Julius Berger using naira, or even Zimbabwean dollars as metaphorically stated, Abia prefers to inflate costs under the guise of foreign currency justification.

“If truly N9.8 billion was paid to Hartland for no work done, the Governor, known for his aggressive media stunts, would have already gone after the contractor. A government that could falsely accuse Ferotex Construction (a company it still contracts) cannot be expected to spare Hartland if any wrongdoing had occurred.”

Oriaku, in the published opinion in which he laid bare the true narrative of what transpired as a witness and strategic member of the immediate past administration, further stated: “No matter how many public events are staged or press releases issued, the truth remains that the Port Harcourt Road project in Abia State reeks of manipulation, deceit, and a staggering level of financial opacity.

“For the people of Abia and concerned Nigerians, this entire episode proves yet again that in Otti’s Abia, the more you look, the less you see.”

