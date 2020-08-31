A former Commissioner of Works in Plateau State, Chris Hassan, has emerged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Major General Amnon Kwaskebe (retd), the Returning Officer of the State Elective Congress, announced the result.

Kwaskebe said Hassan, polled 1,649 votes to defeat three other contestants.

The closest challenger, Bitrus Kaze, scored 22 votes.

Kwaskebe said Captain Bitrus Goleng, who emerged the Deputy Chairman of the party, scored 1,585 votes to defeat Amos Gombi, a former Deputy Chairman of the party, who got 29 votes.

Kwaskebe said Emmanuel Dawam, who scored 1,592 votes, was elected Secretary of the party, defeating Illiya Zakari, who got 12 votes.

The position of the State Woman Leader was won by Martina Dakur, who scored 1,356 votes to defeat Christie Sunkur.

Others elected are Samaila Abubakar, State Treasurer; John Akans, Publicity Secretary; Yakubu Chocho, State Organising Secretary; and Angela Shinkur, State Auditor.

Those elected as Zonal Vice Chairmen were Davou Mang, Plateau North; Jeremiah Setmak, Plateau Central; and Simon Domle, Plateau South.

Meanwhile, some officials, including Binchen Jantur, State Legal Adviser, were returned unopposed.

The returning officer commended members of the party for the wonderful organisation and peaceful conduct during the congress.

Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Plateau PDP Caretaker Chairman, congratulated the new officials for the victory and urged them to carry everyone along.

Adokwe urged them to work tirelessly for the success of the party.

According to him, the target of new state executives is to ensure the recapture power in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new officials were immediately swore in.