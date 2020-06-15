Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Monday presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Festus Olatunde as new the Onimesi of Imesi-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area of the state.

Fayemi, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, performed the presentation in line with the COVID-19 protocols, with few people in attendance and strict observance of physical distancing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Olatunde, a former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in the state, succeeds the late Oba Adeyeye Oladimeji, who joined his ancestors on December 22, 2018.

NAN also reports that the appointment of the new monarch was approved by the State Executive Council at its virtual meeting on June 11 after satisfying all requirements stipulated by the state Chiefs Law, 2012.

The governor said the process for filling the hitherto vacant stool commenced with the letter of approval from the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, through Gbonyin Local Government Council.

He said the warrant chiefs had on May 20 in line with the provisions of Section 8A(i), Cap C5 of the state Chiefs Law, 2012 declared Olatunde as the new Onimesi.

The governor further said he had studied the processes involved in the selection and was satisfied that the steps taken were in consonance with the law.

He congratulated the former commissioner on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers, urging him to work harmoniously with his subjects to accelerate the development of the community.

Fayemi also implored the new monarch to carry his people along when taking decisions that would affect their welfare.

He said: “It gladdens my heart that the struggle to occupy the exalted stool of the Onimesi did not degenerate into any uncontrollable controversy.

“A tree can never make a forest.

“There is the need for collective responsibility, if we all desire to have a society of our dreams.

“I appeal to you, the good people of Imesi-Ekiti to allow the spirit of oneness and sincerity of purpose in your support and cooperation with the Kabiyesi.”

The Chairman of Gbonyin Local Government Council, Ayodele Fadumiye, said Olatunde was unanimously selected by kingmakers, adding that the process was transparent.

Fadumiye said the ascension to the throne had placed a daunting challenge on Olatunde to ensure realisation of the hope and aspirations of his people.

The new traditional ruler expressed gratitude to Fayemi for appointing indigenes of the town to key positions in government and for providing better infrastructure for his community.

He promised to bring his experience, exposure, knowledge and wisdom to bear in administering the town and make it a model in the state.

Olatunde called on those who contested the throne with him to join him in the process of taking the town to greater heights, noting that the peaceful selection would assist in achieving the task.

The traditional ruler, while pledging to utilise the vast population of Imesi indigenes in the Diaspora to be part of the development of the town, promised to gather data and launch an active website.