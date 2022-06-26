Ex-coach wants Rangers to sell Bassey

Rangers ought to take the cash from a widely expected record transfer by Calvin Bassey rather than try to keep the highly promising defender, according to the club’s former assistant coach Michael Beale.

“If the money being bandied about for Calvin is actually a reality, then what a return on investment that is,” said Beale, who was recently appointed manager of English Championship side, QPR.

“It’s important when players come and they reach a selling point…with the TV money, it’s the same in the Championship as it is for Glasgow Rangers. You have to sell at the right time.”

The 22-year-old Bassey has caught the eye in the Premier League and Bundesliga and could leave for a club record £25 million this summer after he cost the Scottish giants a paltry £200,000 pounds.

He still has two years left on his contract.